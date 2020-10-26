Ministers at PM’s residence

KUALA LUMPUR: Several members of the cabinet were at the residence of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Bukit Damansara here last night.

The vehicles carrying them were seen entering the prime minister’s residence at 8pm and left about three hours later.

They included Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Education Minister Dr Radzi Jidin and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, Health Minister Datuk Seri Adham Baba and Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Other cabinet members seen there were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Members of the media were however not allowed in to cover the event and none of the ministers issued a statement. – Bernama