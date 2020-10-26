Ministers keep mum after special Cabinet meeting concludes

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 26): Perikatan Nasional (PN) ministers have kept mum over what transpired after concluding their almost three-hour-long special Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office here today, a day after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision not to proclaim an emergency in Malaysia.

They had earlier arrived at a special Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to further discuss the Agong’s position that there was no need for a state of emergency in Malaysia or any of its states.

Official cars carrying the ministers were seen exiting the government compound around 2.15pm, with Senior International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali the first to be seen leaving.

Attempts to get comments from the ministers as they exited were futile.

Among those seen leaving later were vehicles belonging to National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Sadique, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun and Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, however, briefly said he was heading to Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) for a Barisan Nasional (BN) meeting.

Earlier today, BN called an emergency meeting of its elected representatives at PWTC.

According to Umno’s Padang Besar MP Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, the meeting was to discuss ongoing political developments in the country including the PN government’s abortive attempt to seek a proclamation of emergency.

Yesterday, the Istana Negara announced that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong felt the current government had effectively handled the Covid-19 pandemic and trusted its ability to continue implementing policies and enforcement action to prevent the disease from spreading.

The Istana Negara confirmed rumours that Muhyiddin had sought to invoke emergency powers but that the Agong, in consultation with the Conference of Rulers, did not see any need for this. – Malay Mail