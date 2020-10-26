Muhyiddin chairs another special Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 26): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today chaired another special meeting with his Cabinet following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Riáyatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah’s decree yesterday that there was no necessity to declare a state of emergency in the country.

The last time such a special meeting was held was last Friday.

Muhyiddin, who arrived at Perdana Putra Complex at 9.20 am, was believed to have met with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran before the special meeting.

The vehicles carrying Abdul Hadi and Vigneswaran were seen entering the Perdana Putra area 10 minutes after Muhyiddin’s arrival and left just as the special Cabinet meeting began at 11.30 am.

No information was obtained from the duo concerning the meeting as they did not stop their vehicles to speak to the reporters waiting at the entrance.

Meanwhile, among the Cabinet ministers who attended the special meeting were Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and Education Minister Dr Radzi Jidin.

Also spotted was Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun.

Yesterday, Al-Sultan Abdullah in a statement issued by Istana Negara decreed that there was no necessity for a state of emergency to be declared in the country and that the people, regardless of their background and political ideology, should put aside their differences and quarrels so as to unite and play their role in helping the government and relevant authorities curb the spread of Covid-19 for everyone’s safety and country’s wellbeing.

Muhyiddin, in a statement late last night, said that the Cabinet took note of the King’s decree and would hold further discussions on the matter.

The Prime Minister also thanked His Majesty for the trust placed in his government and welcomed the advice so that the stability of the government is not jeopardised.

He said the government would continue to give priority to protecting the people from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Malay Rulers convened a special meeting which lasted almost three hours yesterday to study the proposals made by Muhyiddin and several Cabinet ministers during their audience with the King at Istana Abdul Aziz in Kuantan, Pahang, last Friday. – Bernama