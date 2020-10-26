Negotiations on stimulus package still ongoing in US

Fundamental outlook

In the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Friday, Biden said US is going into a dark winter with Covid-19 unchecked. To date, there are more than 8.2 million reported cases in US and the daily new cases have jumped to a record high above 60,000 last week. Trump denied and praised the containment has been well performed by his administration. Last Thursday, Gilead Sciences Inc obtained the FDA approval on anti-viral drug.

Despite White House speaker Nancy Pelosi saying many times that the negotiations on a stimulus package is coming to a close, some analysts comment that it is still far from a done deal as the presidential election is just less than two weeks away.

US jobless claims declined to 787,000 for the week ended October 17, the lowest since the Covid-19 outbreak in March. Overall job market is still sluggish due to the rise of Covid-19 cases within the country.

China’s economy grew 4.9 per cent in 3Q. Since the phase one deal was signed in January, China has imported more than US$23 billion worth of agricultural goods from US, about 71 per cent of its target.

The British consumer prices grew 0.5 per cent in September from a year ago. The new Brexit trade talk resumed. The Covid-19 pandemic has spread across Europe again, hitting its economy on a large scale.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen saw bearish trend but a downfall has yet to happen. This week, we foresee the trend will be contained from 104 to 105 before heading into a new direction. The market is expected to fall after the presidential election.

Euro/US dollar was resilient at 1.19. This week, we believe the trend might go into sideways from 1.17 to 1.19 to form a a consolidation. However, traders should prepare for an unexpected surge above 1.19 in case of the dollar falls. We expect high market volatility over next two weeks.

British pound/US dollar failed to conquer above 1.32 and closed at 1.304 on Friday. This week, there is a possibility to see the trend going lower at 1.29. Traders should observe the fundamentals in UK’s economy as well as the dollar trend.

WTI Crude prices traded from US$39 to US$42 per barrel last week. The market trend was non-volatile due to loss of interest from participants. This week, we expect little or no change to the range trading. In case of breaking beneath US$39 per barrel, the trend could trade lower to US$37 per barrel.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives bounced off our predicted support area last week. Market sentiment has returned to bullishness amid firm commodity prices. February Futures contract settled at RM2,943 per metric tonne on Friday. This week, the FCPO trend will likely trade from RM2,850 to RM3,000 per metric tonne in sideways consolidation. Beware of an extension that will lead to a new directional headway.

Gold prices have exhibited a bearish outlook on Friday. The trend has a temporary support at US$1,880 per ounce which will open to lower grounds if this level gives way to selling forces. Topside resistance lies at US$1,920 per ounce and should be observed closely by short traders.

Silver prices have similar pattern like the yellow metal with selling pressure in the market. This week, the trend will be ambushed by sellers at US$25.20 per ounce in case of a pull-up. If the trend turns down as we expected, the bears may aim for US$23 per ounce as our next target. Beware of funds moving out of precious metals into stock market this week.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]