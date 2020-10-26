No emergency: “YDP Agong”, “Daulat Tuanku” trending on Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR: The phrases “YDP Agong”, “Daulat Tuanku” and “Sultan” are currently trending on Twitter following the decision by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to not declare an emergency in the country.

Netizens hailing from Malaysia on Twitter expressed their relief and praised the wisdom of Al-Sultan Abdullah in making the decision after having a discussion with fellow Malay rulers at Istana Negara this afternoon.

Twitter user @iamfikrie shared his hope that the upcoming citizen-friendly 2021 Budget would be approved easily, and that both the government and opposition should be united in prioritising Malaysians.

Meanwhile, user @heyitsmaryamxo tweeted: “The Agong really came out with a statement to tell politicians to stop politicking and stop carrying such irresponsible acts that will make the nation unstable. The Agong has truly put these politicians back in their seats and tell (sic) them to wake up. Daulat Tuanku.”

Twitter account owner @papahazim posted that he believed that the royal institution was fair and did not take any political factions’ side, tweeting: “PM (Prime Minister) cannot issue an emergency and politicians should not block the budget that will be tabled. Give the current government a chance. Prioritise the citizens.”

Bank manager, Ashree Azhar, 31, was of the same opinion, stating that an emergency would only worsen the country’s economic situation and negatively affect investors.

“My hope is, if they really want to square off on who holds the legitimate right to govern, please prioritise the Covid-19 (pandemic) first. In the current economic situation, if a state emergency is declared, it will make the situation more chaotic,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, freelance photographer, Najihatul Aulaa Jalidar, 27, was of the opinion that the King’s decree was a gentle reminder for all parties to calm down because this is not the time to forward their agendas, but to focus on the citizens.

She was confident that the decision was for the best, taking into account the country’s situation in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, a time that requires sane and responsible leadership.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin today announced that Al-Sultan Abdullah decreed that there was no need for an emergency to be declared in the country.

Ahmad Fadil said that the decree came after His Majesty carefully studied the request presented by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and discussed it with the Malay rulers, besides looking at the current situation in the country. – Bernama