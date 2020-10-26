No parade for Sarawak’s Maulidur Rasul celebration this year

KUCHING (Oct 26): The Sarawak state level Maulidur Rasul (Prophet Muhammad’s birthday) celebration this year will be held without a parade, in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Assistant Minister in Sarawak Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and Kuching North City Hall) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi today said the celebration will be held in adherence to the guidelines issued by the state Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

“The celebration can be held at mosques and surau throughout the state but parade is disallowed,” he said when interviewed by SarawakFM Radio Station here.

He said that the celebration will commence on Wednesday (Oct 28) afternoon with thanksgiving ceremony at the Darul Hana Mosque, Jalan Tun Salahuddin here which will be attended by Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Among the programmes lined up include recitation of Yassin, congregational Maghrib and Isyak prayers, tazkirah on Maulidur Rasul and zikir which will be followed by Abdul Taib officiating the Darul Hana Islamic Park at the mosque compound.

The celebration continued the next day at the Majma Tuanku Abdul Halim Shah Building in Jalan P. Ramlee here where a gathering of a limited number of invited guests will be held.

Apart from the special message from Abang Johari, the gathering will also witness special awards presentation by the Sarawak Islamic Council to the Islamic agencies involved in the management of Covid-19 pandemic in the state. – Bernama