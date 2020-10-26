Outstanding students receive incentives

KUCHING: Three Senior Three students of Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No.1 have each been awarded with RM500 and a certificate by Yayasan Sarawak, in recognition of their straight-A achievement in last year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations.

Yap Dian Xiu, Charles Lee and Chai Zhi Xian will sit for their Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) examinations, scheduled this December.

In his remarks, Zhi Xian thanked his school for helping him apply for Yayasan Sarawak incentive, and also his teachers for their guidance and support.

He admitted that it was not easy juggling between the regular classes and after-school SPM lessons, and in this respect, he highlighted the importance of good time management.

“I am grateful that Yayasan Sarawak has awarded us this incentive, which serves as a great motivation. Even though being a student of a Chinese independent secondary school, I chose to sit for SPM examinations because I’m a Malaysian.

“I hereby urge the government to give full recognition to the UEC, so that UEC holders could enrol in local public universities and apply to join the civil service,” appealed Zhi Xian.

CHMS No.1 principal Yap Chong Guan congratulated the school’s top scorers for their achievements in SPM examinations last year, and hoped that they would continue to work hard for further accomplishment.

According to him, the school is in the process of recruiting new students for the 2021 term.

In a bid to attract newcomers, he said the school would be conducting intensive and multiple-intelligence classes for the first 100 new students registering for Junior One class next year — for free.

Explaining further, he said the multiple-intelligence class would be run during the school holidays and for this class, all new Junior One students could attend it for free.

Yap said the school would be offering privileges to Primary 6 pupils from any Chinese primary school who excelled in sports and scored at least a C in the Chinese Language, Bahasa Melayu, English, Mathematics and Science subjects.

“If these candidates had represented their respective schools in inter-school competitions and placed either as champions, first or second runners-up, and they passed our assessments, then they would be admitted to our school directly,” he added.

Yap said the school board was also offering incentives and scholarships of up to a year for new students, adding that once awarded, the eligible students could still apply for the same assistance every year.

He added that discounts on school fees would also be offered to children of teachers currently serving at CHMS No.1 to No.6, as well as parents who had sent at least four children to CHMS No.1, No.3 or No.4 before.

“For students from poor families, the school has also set aside some funds as special scholarships for them,” he added.

Registrations can be done at CHMS No.1 at Jalan Pending here, with the session running from 8am to 4pm from Mondays to Fridays, and 8am to noon on Saturdays.

Parents and their children are advised to bring along copies of the children’s report cards (inclusive of conduct grade), as well as MyKads and birth certificates. They are also to pay processing fees totalling RM400 per student – inclusive of RM50 examination fee, RM70 registration fee, RM10 for a name tag, and the school fee for January during the registration.

For enquiries, call the school on 082-331 599.