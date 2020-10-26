Pending rep urges Senior Works Minister to resolve halted grass-cutting services for federal roads in S’wak

KUCHING (Oct 26): Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong has called upon Senior Minister of Works Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof to resolve the issue of the halting of periodic grass-cutting services for federal roads for the months of October, November and December this year.

She said that the halting of these services had already affected 730 kilometres (km) of federal roads in Sarawak.

“The halting of grass-cutting services had started since the beginning of October 2020 which resulted in many public complaints,” she said in a statement today.

Yong said the failure to resume the service was a concern as uncut grass was an eyesore and it would obstruct the eyesight of road users, which could cause unnecessary car accidents.

She said the overgrown grass could now be seen along Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kalong Ningkan, Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli Road, Jalan Bandar Mustapha, Jalan Batu Kawah and Jalan Kuching-Serian, which are roads classified as federal roads within Kuching area.

“One can imagine what would happen if the grass is not cut for the next three months? Our federal roads will definitely turn into jungle-like roads,” she lamented.

Yong said she was made to understand the present government was trying to do some saving by stopping the grass-cutting services along the federal roads.

“But any reasonable person will opine that this is unwise move, especially if the method adopted is done through compromising the public safety,” she stated.

Yong said she personally felt that grass-cutting service should be continuous and should not be stopped anyhow as it would endanger the lives of the road users.