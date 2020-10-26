Police compound 87 locals in Kuching for flouting SOPs

KUCHING (Oct 26): The police have compounded 87 locals for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) from Oct 19 to Oct 25, said Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani.

He said that the 74 men and 13 women were found to have violated the SOPs at eatery outlets and parking lots during police inspections.

“All of the inspections were around Kuching City and out of 87 compounds issued, 74 were to men and 13 were to women who failed to comply with the RMCO SOPs such as no social distancing or not wearing face masks in public places.

“For those compounded in business premises, they were found to have failed to provide sanitisation and scanning of temperatures, not providing customers’ logbook to record their details as well as not providing QR Code and MySejahtera scanning images,” he said in a statement here today.

He noted that 14 inspections had been carried out, with 13 at eatery outlets and one at the Jalan Travillion parking lots in Petanak.

“All of the individuals and eateries’ outlets have committed offences under Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(No.8) Regulations 2020.

“Most of the offences committed by the people here were for violating the SOPs like social distancing. There were also individuals who gave excuses that they were not informed of the social distancing SOPs by the premise operators, but it is not an excuse to be exempted from the compound because we have told and warned them,” he said.

He lamented that with the increase in positive Covid-19 cases and the daily issuance of compounds to members of the public who failed to comply with the RMCO SOPs as well as warnings published in the media, the public was still complacent and not adhering to the SOPs.

Meanwhile, Awang Din said police would continue to take effective proactive and stringent actions towards any individual or outlets who failed to comply to RMCO SOPs.

He also said that the RM1,000 compound that has been issued must be paid immediately at the District Health department within the 14 days of the issuance date.