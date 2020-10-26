PSB denies involvement in Facebook live debate between purported pro-GPS man and party supporter

KUCHING (Oct 26): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Central Youth has clarified that no member from the party has been permitted to take part in a live debate held via Facebook tomorrow.

“PSB would like to clarify that no authority has been given to anyone to represent PSB in that debate,” said the party central youth deputy chief Sze Kuan San.

in a statement, Sze said the debate was planned to take place between Quantum Electro Opto Systems Sdn Bhd (QEOS) Chief Executive Officer, Dr Gabriel Walter, who claimed to be pro-Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and Ernie Jimmy, who claimed to be pro-PSB.

The topic of the debate was ‘Kekurangan Kemudahan Asas di Sarawak dan isu NCR selepas 57 Tahun BN GPS Memerintah Sarawak’ (The lack of basic facilities in Sarawak and the issues of Native Customary Rights after 57 years with Barisan Nasional and GPS governing Sarawak).

Sze stated that Ernie was an independent person who claimed to support PSB and she could proceed with the debate in her own personal capacity as a leader of a non-governmental organisation that is not related to PSB.