Report: BN MPs to discuss if Muhyiddin should step down, says Hishammuddin

KUCHING (Oct 26): Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs will discuss at their meeting in Kuala Lumpur today if Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should step down after his proposal to declare an Emergency was rejected by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, news reports said.

This was revealed by the coalition’s treasurer-general, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, when met at the Umno headquarters where the meeting is being held, Malaysiakini said.

“We are discussing it. I want to hear from BN (regarding their) position,” said Hishammuddin, who is Foreign Affairs Minister.

On whether Umno is still supporting the Perikatan Nasional government, he said: “I don’t know, we have to wait for Umno’s meeting first.”

The Umno supreme council is meeting this evening.

Separately, Malay Mail cited Hishammuddin as saying that it was “a bit unclear” if Muhyiddin had resigned, when the former was asked to comment about such rumours.

It also said the BN central leadership including top Umno members have gathered for a closed-door meeting at the PWTC here, just hours after the special Cabinet meeting this morning.

It is understood that today’s meeting was scheduled even before the events that unfolded over the last three days, ostensibly to deliberate on the upcoming Parliament proceeding slated for November 2, Malay Mail said.

Muhyiddin had last Friday had an audience with the king, during which he had reportedly sought the Emergency as the number of Covid-19 cases escalated in the country.

Yesterday, the king, after a meeting with the Malay rulers, decided that there was no need for it as he felt that the present government had managed to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic well and effectively.

In a statement on the king’s decision, the Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamuddin, said the king reminded politicians to immediately stop the politicking which could destabilise the country.