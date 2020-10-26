‘SMC to seek funding from ministry to rebuild Tiong Hua Road Market if fund not enough’

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will request for funding from the Ministry of Local Government and Housing (MLGH) to rebuild Tiong Hua Road Market if the existing fund is insufficient, said councillor Albert Tiang.

“Basically, the RM1 million under the RMK12 (12th Malaysia Plan) is meant for major renovation.

“We will work along the budget and if not enough, we will seek MLGH’s assistance,” the SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman pointed out when asked on funding to rebuild the market.

For the record, the Tiong Hua Road Market building is now off-limits to the public following the discovery of cracks on its walls.

Tiang said the SMC is still waiting for Public Works Department (JKR)’s report to certify the decades-old market building as ‘unsafe’.

Meanwhile, the affected hawkers had been relocated to a temporary site at Jalan Chew Siik Hiong, and have started trading there since Oct 20, except for food and drink stall operators who are expected to start operations this week.

Of the 34 hawkers, 10 are selling food and drinks.

Asked on the hawkers’ feedback thus far, Tiang said they had no complaints on the temporary site.

Nonetheless, he opined that it would take a while for their customers to get used to the temporary location.

“I also learned from hawkers that there were many new customers checking out the place and buying from

them.

“To me, this is a good sign. As they have only been there for about a week it will take a while to really assess the business.

“However, they enjoyed brisk business over the weekend,” he noted.

According to Tiang, the temporary site behind Nur Sejahtera Clinic at Jalan Chew Siik Hiong was an immediate temporary measure to enable them to continue operating.

He added that the hawkers would trade there for about four months, before being relocated to another temporary site opposite Doremon Supermarket at Jalan Chew Siik Hiong.

He pointed out that steel structures for the stalls would be erected at the parking zone opposite the supermarket.

He also said SMC aimed to relocate the hawkers to this site before Chinese New Year 2021.

The popular Tiong Hua Road Market was established in 1975.

Minister for Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian inspected the building recently.