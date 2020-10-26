SMK St Joseph earns praise for promoting life skills

MIRI: SMK St Joseph here is praised by Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin for promoting life skills by introducing students to fish rearing and hydroponic vegetable farming.

Lee visited the school Saturday to release fish fry into the pond accompanied by Assistant Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting; school principal Samuel Ng, members of the school alumni and school board.

“Congratulations to SMK St Joseph for its very practical education plan for students to learn some basic living skills such as rearing fish, managing hydroponic vegetable farm and stingless bee farming.

“Members of the school parent teacher association, alumni and school board helped with a mini agriculture lab for students to learn modern agriculture methods,” he disclosed.

To ensure continuous success Lee advised the school to get advice and assistance from the Agriculture Department.