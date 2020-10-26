State elections will happen when ‘the time comes’, says Abang Johari

KUCHING (Oct 26): The state election will happen when the time comes as there is no state of emergency declared, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He expressed hope for those responsible, especially the Election Commission (EC) or National Security Council (MKN), to come up with the appropriate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that would allow an election to be conducted in a controlled environment so that it would not be dangerous.

“I hope that those responsible especially EC will look at what has been implemented in Singapore and in New Zealand

“Maybe EC can get ideas on how to conduct election during this time of Covid-19,” he told reporters after the launching ceremony to deploy 1,100 artificial reef balls in Sampadi-Tanjung Datu waters in Sematan Monday.

Abang Johari pointed out that Sarawak did not have any option, as the state government’s term was coming to an end soon.

“With no emergency, the government institutions are still functioning as usual and for us here in Sarawak, our mandate will end soon,” he said.

Abang Johari was thankful to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for giving very good advice to politicians to not to politick too much and to people to stay united in this fight against Covid-19.

“For us in Sarawak, we will abide by the advice.

“We will continue to do our duty to the people even as we face a situation where our mandate is finishing soon,” he said.