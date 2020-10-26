Storm uproots trees in Kuching, Bomba receives at least eight reports

KUCHING: Traffic on several streets in this city was disrupted today after a storm at about 4pm uprooted trees or snapped off their branches.

The State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre said as at 5.25pm, eight reports of fallen trees had been received here and it had dispatched their personnel to remove them.

Among the affected areas were around the Kuching Water Board in Batu Lintang; Jalan Kampung Sinar Budi, Jalan Utama, Jalan Uplands, in front of Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, Jalan Sawar and Jalan Dermaga in Bintawa, and Kampung Semariang Haji Goebilt.

There were no reports of injuries involving motorists.

Photos of the fallen trees were widely shared on social media.