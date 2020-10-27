271 screened during active case detection at Premier 101 in Kuching

KUCHING: The Health Department Sarawak had screened 271 individuals through its active case detection (ACD) operation at Premier 101 here on Sunday night, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee, in its daily Covid-19 update yesterday, said the ACD was conducted in connection with Case 772 involving a female Chinese national who was found positive on Oct 23.

“All individuals screened there are still waiting for their lab test results,” said SDMC.

Earlier that day, the Health Department also conducted an ACD operation at Kampung Haji Baki in connection with the Baki Cluster, with 845 individuals screened. The committee said all of them were still waiting for their lab test results at time of writing.

As at yesterday, 19 positive cases were recorded from the Baki Cluster, or 11.82 per cent.

As for the Seladah Cluster, no new cases were recorded as at yesterday, with seven positive cases recorded from that cluster so far, added SDMC.

Other active clusters in the state are the Bah Arnab Cluster in Kuching, and the Putra Cluster in Bintulu.

No new cases were recorded from the Bah Arnab Cluster as at yesterday – making the number of positive cases from the cluster remained at 12 out of 72 screened, or 16.67 per cent.

SDMC said four cases from that cluster had recovered and been discharged yesterday, leaving eight more cases still being isolated and treated in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The Putra Cluster also recorded no new cases yesterday, with five positive cases recorded out of 190 screened from that cluster – or 2.63 per cent.

According to SDMC, all the five positive cases from the Putra Cluster had recovered and been discharged yesterday – only 105 individuals were left to undergo a second lab test before the cluster were to be declared inactive.

On another development, SDMC said Kuching District remained a ‘Yellow Zone’, with 33 cases recorded over the past 14 days.

The other 39 districts in Sarawak are ‘Green Zones’.