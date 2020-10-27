87 compounded for SOP violation from Oct 19 – 25 in Kuching

KUCHING: The police had compounded 87 locals for violating Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs) between Oct 19 and Oct 25 this year, said Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani.

He said the compounds were issued to 74 men and 13 women who were found to have violated the RMCO SOPs during inspections at eateries and parking lots.

“They were found not complying with the RMCO SOPs by not practising social distancing, not wearing face masks in public places. For premises, they were found failing to provide sanitization and scanning of temperatures and not providing customers’ logbook to record their details, as well as not providing QR Code or MySejahtera apps,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He also said the inspections were carried out at eateries and a parking lot at Jalan Travillion and Petanak and the compounds were issued under Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(No.8) Regulations 2020.

He lamented that despite the spike in positive cases of Covid-19 and numerous warnings, some members of the public still failed to comply with the SOPs.