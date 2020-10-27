After hours of deliberation, Umno keeps support for Perikatan and rejects cooperation with PKR, DAP

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The Umno Supreme Council has decided tonight to keep its support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, after close to four hours of discussion.

Amid suggestions that it may abandon its support following PN’s failed move to force an emergency, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said it is keeping with the status quo without joining forces with PKR and DAP.

“Umno strongly advocates that the principle of cooperation should be strengthened, centred on the value of respect and political consensus,” he said in a statement.

This comes as Datuk Seri Najib Razak earlier confirmed that he suggested to Umno leaders to work with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim if they are dissatisfied with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s PN government, on the condition it does not involve DAP.

The Umno Supreme Council also suggested that the PN government take a more inclusive and cross-partisan approach in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the alleviation of the negative economic impact that the public is currently facing.

“We recommend the National Reconciliation initiative or the National Peace Agenda be immediately implemented, by coaxing for the participation of all parties within the PN government, as well as Opposition parties.

“The council is also in full support of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree together with the Conference of Rulers that all tensions be released via a political ceasefire, so that the nation’s political stability can be preserved,” Zahid said.

He added that the council has also decided Umno’s annual general meeting’s theme this year will remain committed to the strengthening of Muafakat Nasional.

Nearly all of the council members who attended the meeting, which started at 8.30pm last night, were tight-lipped and declined to comment when confronted with the barrage of reporters.

Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin could only mumble “reject PKR, reject DAP” before he left in his vehicle, while Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim merely gestured with two thumbs up as he was leaving.

When facing the press, Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah covered his face mask with hand repeatedly, to gesture that he could not speak in detail of what took place during the meeting.

The meeting was widely speculated to focus on discussing if Umno would continue to support the PN government under Muhyiddin, and to see if more concessions could be wrested from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. — MalayMail