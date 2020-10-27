Contribute to society through longhouse women’s bureau — Rep

SARIKEI: The longhouse women’s bureau serves as a viable platform for the womenfolk to contribute to their communities, says Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat Jubin.

According to him, the bureau enables the longhouse womenfolk to participate in socio-economic activities and at the same time, they can still uphold their traditional role as homemakers.

He believes that being at home most of the time, the longhouse womenfolk are able to help their neighbours during times of need, but this should not stop them from being actively involved in economic activities, especially with today’s modern technology and applications where they are able to do it from home.

“They can produce handicrafts and prepare traditional products during their free time, and after that, they can promote and market these items via online, which they can do from home,” he said in his opening speech for the launch of the women’s bureau of Nanga Ijit, at Rumah Dana Jantai in Julau near here on Sunday.

Adding on, Duat assured his women constituents that he would continue to assist them through their respective bureaus by allocating parts of his annual Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant.

“It is my wish to see that all of you would do well in your businesses and gradually, be able to stand on your own two feet,” he said.

At the event, the assemblyman presented MRP allocations totalling RM289,500 to 50 women’s bureaus and 25 longhouse security and development committees (JKKKs) from the Engkamop, Entaih and Ulu Entabai areas.

Duat’s wife Sheila Ulat Pengarah who is also the advisor to Meluan Women’s Bureau, Senator Datuk Paul Igai, political secretaries to the chief minister Brian Fung and Robert Ayu, as well as local community leaders Penghulu Tading Kalang and Penghulu Joseph Wong were among those present at the event.