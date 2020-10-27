Cops nab patrons, manager for violating SOP during raid at unlicensed nightspot

BINTULU: Forty-two persons were detained by police during a raid at an entertainment outlet in Tanjung Batu Commercial Centre here early Sunday, for failing to adhere to the Recovery Movement Control Order standard operating procedures (SOP).

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili in a statement said those detained in the 3am raid were 40 customers aged between 20 and 57 years, the outlet’s manager and a female employee.

“The raiding team also seized sound system equipment, tables, chairs and cash amounting to RM2,700.

“Further checks found that the entertainment outlet did not have a licence and was operating beyond the permitted hours,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said if convicted for operating without a licence, the outlet’s owner faces a five-year jail sentence or fine not exceeding RM20,000 or both, while the outlet’s manager faces up to one year in prison or fine not exceeding RM2,000 or both if found guilty of operating beyond the permitted hours.

Zulkipli meanwhile reminded the public to always comply with the SOP set by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Members of the public, especially at food premises or other public places, must register with the MySejahtera app and comply with the SOP before entering the business premises,” he said.