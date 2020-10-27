Covid-19: 4 active clusters currently in Sarawak, including Baki Cluster with 25 cases

KUCHING (Oct 27): There are currently four active Covid-19 infection clusters in Sarawak, with the Baki Cluster in Kuching being the largest with 25 positive cases detected in that cluster thus far.

During a press conference on Covid-19 updates today, Deputy Chief Minister and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas revealed that a total of 949 individuals were screened in the Baki Cluster.

“With 12 new cases recorded on Tuesday, a total of 25 cases were detected with Covid-19 from the Baki Cluster, while 823 individuals tested negative, and 101 individuals are still awaiting results,” he said.

As of 12pm on Oct 27, all cases involved in this cluster are still receiving treatment in the isolation ward at the hospital and are currently in stable condition. No deaths were reported involving this cluster.

Regarding the Seladah Cluster in Kuching, Uggah said there were no new cases detected involving this cluster,as the number of positive cases remains unchanged at seven, including the index case.

“A total of 18 individuals were screened, where seven tested positive, five negative and six are still awaiting results.

“As of 12pm on Oct 27, all cases involved in this cluster are still receiving treatment in the isolation ward at the hospital and they are in stable condition. No deaths were reported involving this cluster,” he said.

There is also no new cases detected for Bah Arnab Cluster in Kuching, Uggah informed.

“The number of positive cases involving this cluster remains a total of twelve people including the index case.

“A total of 72 individuals were screened, where four cases were detected during the first screening and eight cases were detected through repeated screening on the 10th day of quarantine,” he said.

A total of 60 individuals were negative, including 28 individuals who had undergone a second screening on the 10th day.

As of 12pm on October 27, eight cases are still receiving treatment in the isolation ward at the hospital and are in stable condition. No deaths were reported involving this cluster.

The Putra Cluster in Bintulu also saw no new cases, with the total number of positive cases remaining at five including the index case.

Uggah explained that a total of 190 individuals were screened, with five found positive and 185 negative.

“Of the 185 who have been found negative in the first screening, a total of 80 individuals or 43.24 per cent were screened for the second time on Day 10 where all 80 have been found to be negative for the Covid-19 rT-PCR test.

“As of 12pm on October 27, all cases in this cluster have recovered and were discharged from the hospital,” he said.

One case, which was registered in Selangor, was taken off the cluster by instruction of the Ministry of Health after it was found to have a different source of infection.