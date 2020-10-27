Covid 19: 927 new cases, 7 deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 927 new Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities yesterday, bringing the cumulative positive cases to 12,745.

The state also registered a new cluster in Kudat – namely Kapor Cluster, with 46 cases.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of cases, at 532. He said of these cases, 439 originated from the Kepayan Prison Cluster.

Meanwhile, 14 cases were detected through symptomatic screening, four from self-screening, 68 from close-contact screening, four from screening prior to hospital admission, and three from screening before work.

Meanwhile Masidi, who is Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said Tawau recorded the second highest number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah yesterday.

Of the 81 new cases in Tawau, five were from the Benteng Cluster, three from Tanah Merah Cluster, five from symptomatic screening, two from self-screening, 31 from community screening, 33 from close-contact screening, one from hospital admission screening, and another one from brought-in dead screening.

From the seven deaths reported yesterday, three patients passed away at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, two at the Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan, and one each at Tuaran Hospital and Tawau Hospital.

The deceased were aged between 27 and 90.

As at yesterday, 5,476 patients had recovered from Covid-19, while 7,164 were still undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Masidi said 27,609 vehicles were inspected at

65 roadblocks set up in 65 locations.

He said 234 vehicles were ordered to turn back, six were detained, and 25 compounds were issued for breaching the standard operating procedures.

Health Department staff members oversee the final preparations for the Covid-19 quarantine centre in Penampang, Sabah. — Bernama photo