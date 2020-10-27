Tuesday, October 27
Covid-19: Malaysia records 835 new cases today with two deaths

Posted on Nation, News

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said that Malaysia has recorded 835 Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours.

In a press conference this evening, he said there were 674 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 18,499.

“The 835 new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 28,640,” he said adding that the two deaths bring the toll to 238.

MORE TO COME

