Dev Kumar transferring to Bukit Aman to take up Intelligence/Operations deputy director post

KUCHING: Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar will be taking up the post of Intelligence/Operations deputy director in the Bukit Aman Crime Division department, effective Nov 20.

According to the PDRM official Facebook page, Dev is among 34 senior police officers who are listed to be transferred.

Taking over from Dev is Datuk Fisol Salleh, who is currently the Deputy Director of Internal Security and Public Order (Special Operations Team) under the Department of Internal Security and Public Order, Bukit Aman.

Dev took over the position of Sarawak Deputy Commissioner of Police in July, 2019, when he took over from Datuk Pahlawan Mohd Dzuraidi Ibrahim.

He had also served as Sarawak Crime Investigations division (JSJ) head before his promotion and posting as the Crime Prevention and Community Safety deputy director, Bukit Aman.

Dev first came to Sarawak as an Investigating Officer (IO) at the Sentral Police station from 1982 to 1989 after he completed his courses at the Police Training centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Sarawak JSJ head SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai will swap positions with SAC Mat Zaini @ Mohd Salahudin Che Ali as the deputy director of Narcotics (Enforcement/General Policing) under the Department of Narcotics Criminal Investigation (JSJN), Bukit Aman.

The handing over ceremony is expected to be held at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters (IPK) next month.