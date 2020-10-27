Hajiji takes oath of office as member of 16th Sabah State Legislative Assembly

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 27): Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Mohd Noor took his oath as a member of the 16th Sabah State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

He took his oath before DUN Speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya.

Hajiji was not present when the other 74 members of the DUN took their oath of office on Oct 8 as he was undergoing quarantine for 14 days.

Also taking their oath of office today were Sulabayan assemblyman Datuk Dr Jaujan Sambakong and appointed assemblymen from Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee and Srikandi Bersatu deputy chief Datuk Amisah Yassin.

Bugaya assemblywoman Datin Manis Muka Mohd Darah is the only member of the DUN who has yet to take her oath of office because she is undergoing quarantine at the hospital.