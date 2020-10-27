Ismail Sabri: EMCO to be enforced in Kampung Haji Baki, Kuching from Oct 28 to Nov 10

KUCHING (Oct 27): An Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced in Kampung Haji Baki here after five Covid-19 positive cases were detected there yesterday through contact tracing.

The EMCO will take place from Oct 28 to Nov 10, and is the first EMCO to be implemented in Kuching District and Sarawak, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during his daily press conference today on the various types of movement control orders being implemented throughout the country.

A new cluster named the Baki Cluster emerged after it was discovered that the index case for the cluster involved Case 768, who tested positive for the virus there on Oct 18.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said Case 768 involved a local man who works as a private technician at a government hospital in Kuching.

“The case had a fever and cold on Oct 15 and underwent Covid-19 screening at a government clinic on Oct 16, where his result turned up positive the next day (Oct 17).

“This case, who was detected through symptomatic individual screening activities, has no history of traveling abroad nor visited high-risk Covid-19 infection areas,” it said, adding that Case 768 also did not have any contact with Covid-19 positive cases.

Since it was discovered on Oct 24 with five cases linked to it including the index case, it has since grown to 13 cases as at press time, pending the announcement for the daily Covid-19 statistics in Sarawak today.

An EMCO allows the movements in and out of the area to be controlled, and facilitate Covid-19 screenings.