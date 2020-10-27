Lau visits razed Citizen Middle School hostel block

SIBU: Chairman of Sibu Division Private Secondary Schools Management Board, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, paid a visit to Citizen Middle School on Sunday afternoon to inspect its razed a two-storey hostel block.

Expressing concern, he said the school had been well developed in recent years due to the efforts of its management board, and the school was poised for further development.

“Parents of the students have expressed confidence in the school, and it is on the path to greater success.”

He said Chinese education development needed the support of the community.

“We need to pool our efforts together; I thank the community for they have been helping in the development of the five Chinese private secondary schools here.”

Lau said he was sad that the school’s hostel was razed by fire last Friday morning while the students were attending classes.

“Fortunately, no student was hurt, but the physical loss of the school is heavy.”

He said if the fire had happened at night when the boarders were sleeping, the consequences would have been more serious.

He noted that public donations had started pouring in for the school.

“I thank the donors for their concern for Chinese education development.”

He said the directors of the school management board had intended to build a new block for the increasing needs of the school.

“Student population has been on the rise. I call on members of the public to help.”

He said the boarders had been relocated after the fire and the school had sealed off the compound of the burnt building.

Sibu Central Fire Department received a distress call on the fire at 7.40am on Friday and dispatched 12 firefighters to the school.

“The fire destroyed 70 per cent of the hostel before it was brought under control by 8.15am,” a Bomba spokesman here said in a statement.

A total of 17 students, including a teacher and a security guard, stayed at the upper floor of the hostel while the ground floor comprised a canteen and a store.

All the students were in their classrooms when the fire broke out.

There was no casualty and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.