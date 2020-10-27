MMEA: One crew member found dead, four missing in incident involving vessel near Baram

MIRI (Oct 27): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEZ) has confirmed that a crew member of a vessel that was reported to be sinking near Baram this morning has been found dead, while four others were still missing.

MMEA director Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC Putrajaya) received a report from Sapura Construction vessel that it had received an emergency signal from the vessel at 7.7 nautical miles from Kuala Baram at about 6.45am today.

“The Sapura Construction vessel had moved to the location to find the actual location of the vessel, which was reported to have started to sink with 62 crew members still onboard the vessel, while the other 125 crew members had jumped into the sea,” he said in a press statement today.

Mohd Zubil said a total of 121 crew members had been rescued as of 8.45am.

“The crew members were rescued by the assets and boats that were sent to the location,” he added.

Mohd Zubil said the MRCC Putrajaya is currently coordinating to locate and rescue the other crew members who are still missing.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.