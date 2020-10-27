More than 530 households will be affected by EMCO at Kampung Haji Baki – Uggah

KUCHING (Oct 27): More than 530 households involving over 4,200 residents will be affected by the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) that will come into force at Kampung Haji Baki here from 6pm tomorrow (Oct 28) to 11.59pm on Nov 10, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is the chairman of the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), explained that the areas involved are Kampung Haji Baki Block A, Kampung Haji Baki Block B, and Kampung Haji Baki Block C.

“The police will be responsible to exercise movement control at the area, with the help of the armed forces, Civil Defence Force and Rela personnel.

“All entry and exit points to and from the EMCO area will be closed, and movement of officers and warders on duty to and from the area is also not allowed. Consideration will be given on a case to case basis.

“There are to be no guests or outside visitors into the area while the EMCO is enforced,” he said during a press conference here today.

Uggah said all residents in the affected area would not allowed to come out from their respective homes.

“For emergency cases such as illness and death, they are allowed to exit the area but they need to get permission from the police.

“All suraus, mosques, other houses of worship and schools inside the EMCO area will be closed, and all religious, social, recreational and cultural and sports activities are not allowed during this period,” he added.

Uggah said all sectors of the economy are not allowed to operate within the EMCO area, while food supplies will be distributed by the state government with the coordination by Kuching Division Disaster Operations Control Centre.

MOH will conduct targeted screening on all residents during the EMCO period.

Uggah said the EMCO is necessary to break the chain of infection after the Baki Cluster recorded a total of 25 cases since the index case was reported on Oct 18.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) has conducted active contact tracing and Active Case Detection (ACD) on Oct 25.

“Among the 25 cases, they are immediate family members of the index case, immediate neighbours, primary school pupils and secondary school students as well as healthcare workers,” he said.