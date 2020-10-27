Penguang: I’m not selective in giving out projects in Marudi

KUCHING: Assistant Minister for Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil has dismissed the allegation about him being ‘selective’ when it comes to the commissioning of projects in Marudi.

The Marudi assemblyman regards such baseless allegation as ‘being contradictory with the real situation on the ground’, where his constituents have actually been inviting him to officiate at the launches of many upgrading projects at their longhouses.

“The people know what I have done and been doing for them. In fact, the Long Teru folk have already known about the Long Teru Clinic jetty project costing RM160,000, which would be implemented under this year’s funding from my RTP (Rural Transformation Programme) grant.

“I have also explained to you about the progress of the SK Long Teru jetty and Kampung Long Teru multi-purpose hall projects under RTP 2021, in which after a comprehensive discussion, it’s unanimously agreed that the multi-purpose hall project would be changed to a longhouse repair project.

“Nevertheless, I would like to appeal to everyone to always uphold courtesy in politics – one must never launch personal attacks at one another, never use threats against your opponents, never spread rumours and baseless allegations, and never indulge in propaganda.

“It is vital for me and my fellow politicians to practise healthy politics. I am ever ready to discuss and listen,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday, uploaded in connection with his visit to Rumah Kajan Sigeh in Long Teru, Tinjar in Marudi last weekend.

During the people’s session at Rumah Kajan, several issues were raised by the local folk, including the road rehabilitation project, the RM1,000 allocation for every longhouse unit promised by the federal government several years ago, the electricity infrastructure project in Long Teru that appeared to be stuck at the moment, and issues surrounding a water supply plant project.

Responding to enquiries about the road rehabilitation project, Penguang said an allocation of RM1 million had been approved under ‘People’s Project’ programme and the works would be commissioned by the Public Works Department (JKR) according to the set schedule and specifications.

On the RM1,000 per longhouse unit fund, he said it was initially approved by the government when it was under Barisan Nasional rule, but when the federal administration was taken over by Pakatan Harapan in 2018, this allocation was cancelled.

On the Long Teru electricity infrastructure project, he said it had experienced a wayleave problem, involving a number of land owners.

“On the water supply plant project, I have no information about it, contrary to what some quarters may have claimed.

“What I do know is that whatever project that has been approved by JBALB (Rural Water Supply Department) should have no problem when it comes to implementation,” he said.

Later at the event, Penguang presented Minor Rural Project (MRP) allocations of RM20,000 to the village security and development committee (JKKK) of Rumah Kajan and RM5,000 to its women’s bureau; RM15,000 to JKKK Rumah Joesph Adat and RM5,000 to its women’s bureau; RM15,000 to JKKK Rumah Jarau Long Tabing and RM5,000 to its women’s bureau; RM7,000 to JKKK Rumah Suring Sungai Bain; RM20,000 to JKKK Rumah Eddie Sungai Peking; and RM35,000 to JKKK Rumah Ludan Sungai Peking.

In addition, the assistant minister also handed over an additional MRP (House Repairs) allocation of RM29,000 to Rumah Eddie Sungai Peking.