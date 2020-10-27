Petronas: Two workers died after vessel collided with oil platform in sea off Miri

MIRI (Oct 27): Two offshore workers had died in the collision of an offshore maintenance vessel with an oil platform 14 nautical miles from here early this morning, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) said.

In a press statement this evening, it said the vessel, MV Dayang Topaz, was undertaking operational work at the Baram platform for Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd when it made contact with the platform after its anchor wire gave way during adverse weather.

The incident occurred at the Baram field at 6.23am, the statement said.

“There were 187 personnel on board at the time of the incident. As a result of the incident, 125 personnel jumped overboard. The affected personnel were eventually rescued by the emergency responders and evacuated to Miri.

“However, two fatalities were reported,” the national oil corporation said, adding that it was deeply saddened by the incident.

Petronas also said an investigation was currently underway and all relevant authorities have been informed of the incident.

The vessel belonged to DESB Marine Services Sdn Bhd.