Police open four investigation papers over insulting remarks on King

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): Police have opened four investigation papers on cases of insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on social media sites.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said of the total, an individual has been detained while efforts to track down the remaining suspects were ongoing.

“The 52-year-old suspect believed to be the owner of Twitter account under the name ‘Liew Lip Nan’ was arrested in Cheras for allegedly disputing a video uploaded by the National Security Council on the ‘Seven Wills of the Malay Rulers’.

“Police also seized the equipment used to upload the statement. We will seek a remand order against the suspect to enable the investigation to be conducted,” he said in a statement today.

Huzir said the Classified Criminal Investigations Department (USJT) was also probing the owner of a Facebook account that goes by the name ‘Ronnie Liu Tian Khiew’.

“Investigations against the Facebook account are in relation to a posting with its caption read ‘Now in Bangkok.They Are Saying No to the King’,” he said.

He said police were also investigating the owner of a Twitter account under the name of ‘Uncle Ireeve’ and a Facebook account that goes by the name Ho Ruey Terng which had also uploaded a statement that allegedly insulted Al-Sultan Abdullah.

Huzir said all the cases were being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He urged the social media account holders to surrender themselves to facilitate investigations. – Bernama