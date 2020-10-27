Proton launches X50 SUV, with prices from RM79,200 to RM103,300

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): Proton has officially launched the Proton X50, its second sport utility vehicle (SUV) offering, via its social media channel.

The prices range from RM79,200 for the 1.5T Standard, RM84,800 for the 1.5T Executive, RM93,200 for the 1.5T Premium, and RM103,300 for the 1.5TGDi Flagship variant.

The Proton X50 is the second vehicle to be jointly developed by Proton and its partner, Geely and, like the Proton X70, enables the company to compete in the B-segment market.

Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said order books officially opened on Sept 16, and to date more than 20,000 bookings have been placed by Malaysian customers eager to be amongst the very first owners.

“The amount of public interest for the Proton X50 has been unprecedented, especially during a year that has been affected by external factors.

“We received inquiries from as far back as a year ago and thanks to frequent updates in the media, the level of expectation amongst Malaysian car buyers is high,” he said in a statement after the virtual Proton X50 launch via Facebook, here today.

Similarly to Proton’s previous SUV, the Proton X50 development required both Proton and Geely to collaborate on multiple levels.

These included staff in China and Malaysia working in cross functional teams and also encompassed 1.9 million kilometres of testing on Malaysian roads to adapt to the hot and humid climate and unique road conditions found here, said Roslan.

At the same time, the company’s production engineers began assembling trial, pre-production and finally full production units of the Proton X50 at the new production line in Tanjung Malim, completed in 2019 at a cost of RM1.2 billion.

“The Proton X50 comes with a comprehensive package of benefits to enhance the ownership experience, which includes a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and a five-year data package providing 1GB of free data each month,” he said.

Additionally, the first 30,000 customers, who make a booking by Dec 31, will also receive free labour charges for five service appointments, while all customers are offered a range of benefits if they insure their Proton X50 via the Proton Premium Insurance Coverage Package.

Low financing rates that start from 2.22 per cent are also offered to all buyers via Proton’s in-house finance company, Proton Commerce Sdn Bhd.

“We are confident customers will be pleased by the specifications, price and benefits package offered with the Proton X50.

“There is a variant to suite every need and budget and we hope that just like the Proton X70, our new SUV will bring new customers to our showrooms,” added Roslan. — Bernama