Putrajaya dropping price ceiling for face masks to 70 sen

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): The maximum retail price for three-ply surgical masks will be lowered to 70 sen on November 1, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi announced today.

The price ceiling was previously lowered to RM1 in August, during which the minister said this would be further reduced if possible.

Masks have been made mandatory at various locations since the recovery movement control order, particularly in places where physical distancing would be difficult to maintain.

Yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob disclosed that the failure to wear a mask where required was still the most common violation of the standard operating procedures put in place to limit Covid-19 transmission.

The offence is punishable by a maximum compound of RM1,000 under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act. — MalayMail