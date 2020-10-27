Stringent enforcement to stop spread of Covid-19, increase awareness — Lee

MIRI: Stringent enforcement against Movement Control Order (MCO) flouters is mainly to stop the spread of Covid-19 and to increase the awareness amongst the people, said Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He explained that a lot of misinformation and misunderstanding on the government’s policy including MySejahtera app tracing system and standard operating procedure (SOP) at the beginning of the MCO had resulted in a minor group of people being caught and compounded under the Covid-19 Act.

“We must understand that all the policies introduced by the government are to contain the virus and to stop the infection chain.

“Since early this year, frontline workers have dedicated most of their time away from their family, to ensure the situation is under control. Government agencies such as Health Department, Fire and Rescue Department, the army, Civil Defence Force, Immigration Department; voluntary bodies like Rela as well as media representatives, they are those who have been working tirelessly.

“The public should continue to be cooperative with the government, because only then, the spread could be stopped,” said Lee when speaking at the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) appreciation ceremony at a hotel here yesterday.

Lee, who is also the minister in charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC), said the northern region such as Miri has remained as green zone for several months, thanks to the people adhering strictly to the SOP.

“Schools here have been doing their best to protect their students and such dedication deserves applause. As the elected people’s representative, the only way I could do to show my appreciation is to provide more funds for them to purchase the necessary items such as hand sanitizer, face masks, hand wash liquid, among others,” said the Senadin assemblyman.

The appreciation ceremony was attended by 75 representatives from 12 agencies; namely Miri Police Headquarters, Miri Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Department, Aerodarat Service Sdn Bhd, Miri Education Department, Miri Dentistry Department, Miri Customs Department, Miri 20th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment, Miri Health Department, Immigration Department, Rela, Miri Hospital and Northern Journalists Association (NSJA).

Cuepacs Sarawak chairman Ahmad Malie said the pandemic had clearly reflected the importance of the government agencies.

“While we could not do much to ease their workload, the least we can do is to show our appreciation towards their sacrifices,” he said of the appreciation ceremony.

After the Miri leg, he said his entourage will be in Sibu today (Oct 27) to hold a similar ceremony.