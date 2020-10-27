SUPP branch raises RM130,999.99 for Citizen Middle School

SIBU: A sum of RM130,999.99 has been raised as at 5pm yesterday for Citizen Middle School here.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch passed the hat around to raise funds for the school after its dormitory was completely destroyed by fire on Oct 23.

According to SUPP Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong, who is also the deputy chairman of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC), the amount was pooled from the 103 units of the fundraising campaign.

“I had also contacted many guilds in Sibu, Kuching, Miri, Bintulu and in West Malaysia appealing for generous donations. The response was overwhelmingly positive.

“The branch committee members, the youth section and the women’s group of the SUPP Dudong branch had also voluntarily contributed funds and were actively initiating a fundraising campaign.

“The donation campaign received RM120,500 on the evening of Oct 25. There are 103 units participating in the campaign, and by 5pm on Oct 26, the total amount raised was RM130,999.99,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Wong informed that the 103 units comprised 38 SUPP branches, 17 guilds in Malaysia and 48 individuals.

He said SUPP Dudong branch was especially grateful to Datuk Patrick Wong for his donation of RM20,000, which helped them to reach the target of RM100,000.

“The fundraising campaign is still ongoing. The Dudong branch plans to hold ‘one person, one ringgit’ donation campaign at Sibu Central Market at 7.30am on Nov 1.

“To comply with the SOP (standard operating procedure) of Covid-19, the secretariat of SUPP Dudong branch will apply for a permit from the Sibu Resident who is also the chairman of Sibu Disaster Management Committee,” Wong said.

He also said he had contacted their party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who said that he would fully support the reconstruction of the dormitory as well as the education block of the school.

“He (Dr Sim) also told me to advise the board of directors of the said school to get all the application documents ready in order to apply for the emergency funding from the Sarawak government.

“Dr Sim said he is always happy to meet the board of the school any time to discuss the reconstruction of the new dormitory cum education block. Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee also informed me that he was willing to assist the school to rebuild the dormitory cum education block,” he disclosed.

Wong recalled that Citizen Chinese Independent Secondary School was established in 1960.

It is one of the two independent Chinese secondary schools in the Dudong constituency – the other being SM Wong Nai Siong.