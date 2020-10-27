Three new clusters detected in Malaysia, reports Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Three more new Covid-19 clusters were detected yesterday, one each in Sabah, Negeri Sembilan and Perak, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

According to him, cases of the Kapor Cluster in Kudat District, Sabah were identified positive for Covid-19 from screening of a sea gypsy community living Kampung Tanjung Kapor.

He said 46 cases of Covid-19 were found in the cluster on Oct 22, and all cases had been admitted to the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Kota Belud, Sabah.

“As at noon today (yesterday), 127 individuals have been screened, in which 46 cases tested positive for Covid-19 (30 new cases) and 81 individuals are still waiting for results,” he said in a media conference on the daily development of Covid-19 yesterday.

Commenting on the Hampar Cluster in Rembau district, Negeri Sembilan, Dr Noor Hisham said the index case (Case 23736) was identified Covid-19 positive from screening a symptomatic individual on Oct 21 and the patient had been warded at Rembau Hospital.

He said close-contact screening identified four more cases and as at noon yesterday, 578 individuals had been tested in which five positive Covid-19 cases were detected (four new cases) and 477 were still waiting for results.

Apart from that, Dr Noor Hisham said in the Tapah Prison Cluster in Batang Padang District, Perak, there were 11 cases identified from screening since Oct 12, and all cases had been admitted to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh and Teluk Intan Hospital.

He said close-contact screening in the cluster found four more positive Covid-19 cases.

“As at noon today (yesterday), 2,268 individuals have been screened in which 11 cases were detected positive (four new cases) and 437 individuals are waiting for results,” he said.

Commenting on the concept adopted by the Health Ministry (MoH) in naming Covid-19

cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said the naming of the cluster was based on the background of the cluster index case.

He said the cluster was named based on the building, park, residential road or workplace of the index case to ensure effective communications between the various parties involved in the control and management of the cluster.

“Apart from that, the cluster name could also be selected to reflect the way the infection spreads between the index case and the close contacts, such as the Auto Cluster to show the infection in the cluster was at a workplace among workers of an automotive company, and the Inai Cluster showed the cluster started from a henna staining ceremony.

“MoH is very careful in choosing the name of the cluster to avoid causing anxiety and stigma to the patient, local resident or organisation involved,” he said. — Bernama