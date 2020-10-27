Uggah urges rural folk to take up modern farming

KAPIT: Agriculture is business, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told participants of the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme ‘Agricop 2020’ at Rumah Manok Manchal, Nanga Mawang, Sungai Ulu Yong here yesterday.

The Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development also said Kapit has big potential for seasonal fruit cultivation such as durian, dabai and other local fruits which grow well in the division.

On the Agricop 2020 programme, he said the objective is to disseminate knowledge and technology on modern farming to the rural farmers to enable them to have better yield, which in turn will give them higher income.

“Agricop is a platform where the Agriculture Department introduces modern methods of farming through technology and applications like hydroponic in terms of watering, fertiliser application, artificial fertilisation and so on.

“We hope through modern techniques the farming communities can increase output and their income as it is efficient and time saving,” he said.

He encouraged farmers to diversify their crops so that when prices fluctuate their livelihood would not be adversely affected.

He also informed that a suitable site had been identified for a collection, processing and processing centre (CPPC) in Kapit.

“At the CPPC, we can, for example, process and vacuum pack ‘buah dabai’ and freeze it so that it can remain fresh for three years.

“The same can be done for other fruits which would then be sold to a wider market overseas,” he added.

He also hoped that the youths would be attracted to modern farming.

He also encouraged the rural folk to go into the ‘Tagang System’ of rearing much sought-after species of fish such as ‘semah’ and ‘empurau’ as their another source of income, given that Kapit has many rivers.

“Tagang system is more towards sustainability of river lives.

“Due to excessive fishing, the fish population in rivers is fast diminishing,” he said.

Uggah called on the Kapit Veterinary Department to identify one or two potential livestock farmers to attend specialised course on artificial pig fertilisation.

“During the one-week intensive course at Simunjan farmers can learn the correct techniques to produce piglets for supply to the local market, which currently fetch a high price,

He hoped the about 100 participants of the one-day Agricop programme will put into practice what they have learnt to develop their land.

Earlier upon his arrival, Uggah released Ikan Empurau fry into Sungai Ulu Yong.

At the function, he announced grants of RM20,000 to the JKKK of Rumah Manok Manchal and RM10,000 to its women bureau.

Also speaking at the function were Kapit Agriculture Department assistant director Badin Unor and Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat.

Present were political secretary to the Chief Minister Tapa Ata, political secretary to the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Lidam Assam, Kapit Resident Nyurak Keti, Kapit district officer Cerisologo Sabut, other senior government officers and local community leaders.