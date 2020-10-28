75 RTP projects completed in Piasau since 2015

MIRI: A total of 75 rural transformation projects (RTPs) were completed between 2015 and 2020 at a total cost of RM20,662,980.

Assistant Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting, who attended a briefing on the projects at Miri City Council (MCC) on Monday, said the projects were construction of public facilities and infrastructure.

“Every year, each state assemblyman is allocated with RM5 million RTP fund to be used to improve the livelihood of people in their constituency.

“For my constituency, I am happy that most of the projects were completed accordingly.

“Most of these projects involved building new recreational parks, repairing and building new markets, renovation works,” said Ting.

The Piasau assemblyman reiterated that it is vital to record all the projects, regardless of whether it has been completed, in progress or under planning.

“As the elected people’s representative, I have the responsibility to check and deliver all the promises I have made through these projects.”