835 new cases, 674 recoveries and 2 deaths yesterday

PUTRAJAYA: The daily number of new Covid-19 cases returned to three digits yesterday, with 835 cases recorded compared to 1,240 on Monday, while 674 recoveries and two new fatalities were also reported, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the latest developments took the cumulative tally for positive cases to 28,640, while the number of active cases with infectivity potential stood at 9,903.

“Of the 835 new cases today, there were five imported cases involving a Malaysian and four foreigners arriving from India (two cases), Indonesia, Thailand and Bulgaria.

“I am pleased to announce that Sabah recorded a drop of 517 new cases (55.8 per cent) from yesterday’s (Monday) 927 to 410 cases today (yesterday),” he said at a press conference on the development of Covid-19 here yesterday.

There are 89 cases currently being treated in the intensive care unit, with 32 requiring ventilator assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham said although there was a reduction in new cases in Sabah, the Ministry of Health (MOH) would continue to actively conduct screening and active case detection activities throughout the state.

“This is because there are still 44 active clusters in Sabah and an increase in daily cases can still happen,” he said.

On the breakdown of cases in other states, he said Negeri Sembilan recorded 155 cases; Selangor (125 cases); Labuan (74); Sarawak (16); Penang (13); Perak (11); Kuala Lumpur (nine); Johor (eight); Kedah and Terengganu (four each); and Putrajaya (one).

Commenting on the two fatalities yesterday, both in Sabah, he said an 82-year-old Malaysian man and a 53-year-old foreign woman died at the Tawau Hospital.

The latest fatalities take the Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia to 238 or 0.8 per cent of the total number of cases. — Bernama