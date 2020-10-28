All Anglican church service suspended in Kuching as district now Covid-19 red zone

KUCHING (Oct 28): All Anglican church service including that for All Souls’ Day in the Covid-19 ‘red zone’ here have been suspended, said Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute.

“Visit to cemeteries including the Batu Kitang Anglican Church cemetery is strongly discouraged. This is because that cemetery is just adjacent to Kampung Haji Baki which has been declared an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area,” he said.

He said an internal circular on the matter has been sent to all of the church priests and leaders.

However, live streaming or on line prayer services involving small groups were allowed, he said.

Danald also said that if church weddings could not be postponed, they should be held under strictest standard operating procedures

He affirmed that breaking the chain of Covid 19 infections should be the church’s priority.

Kuching was yesterday declared a Covid-19 red zone when it recorded more than 40 cases in a two-week period.