Beware of scammers using IRB logo

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has advised the public to be wary of a syndicate that uses the IRB’s logo to scam victims.

IRB, in a statement, said the syndicate’s latest modus operandi was to send letters, with the IRB logo, to victims – informing them of their overdue taxes from investments that they had made.

“As such, the public should be alert when receiving suspicious telephone calls, emails or letters, and to confirm the matter with IRB and related government agencies before taking any action,” it said.

Any enquiries can be done online via HASiL Live Chat, and the public can also get the feedback form at the IRB official portal via quick link https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/, and IRB official social media – Facebook via https://www.facebook.com/LHDNM, and Twitter via https://twitter.com/LHDNMofficial. — Bernama