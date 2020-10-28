Covid-19: 27 new positive cases detected in Sarawak, Green Hill Cluster emerges

KUCHING (Oct 28): Sarawak today recorded 27 new positive cases of Covid-19, of which 20 were local transmissions detected in Kuching District while the other seven were categorised as imported cases with four in Miri, two in Sibu and one in Bintulu.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who revealed this today, also said a new cluster was detected in Kuching, named the Green Hill Cluster.

From the 20 local transmissions in Kuching, 14 were close contacts of Case 798 reported on Oct 26 who is now the index case for the Green Hill Cluster.

“All these (14) cases) underwent rT-PCR screening at a private medical facility in Kuching, and they were found positive on Oct 27,” he said.

He also said these 14 cases were social contacts who had a history of meeting up with Case 798 in several gatherings or parties in Kuching city.

The remaining six tested positive for the virus after going for screening at a private hospital in Kuching and are aged between 19 and 54-years-old. They have no history of travel to high-risk Covid-19 areas, and contact tracing is currently being carried out.

“As such, the total accumulated number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak so far has increased to 846 cases,” Uggah said at the daily update today.

On the other new cases in Sarawak, Uggah said they comprised four in Miri of which three are Import B cases and one Import C case, two Import B cases in Sibu and one Import A case in Bintulu.

Sarawak Health Department categorises import cases as ‘Import A’ for those from overseas, ‘Import B’ for cases from other states in Malaysia and ‘Import C’ for cases from other districts in the state.

Regarding the cases in Miri, Uggah said three cases were colleagues who arrived in Miri from Kuala Lumpur to sign on at an oil platform.

“They arrived at Miri Airport on Oct 25 and underwent quarantine. They took rT-PCR test shortly after arrival and their test result found all of them to be positive for Covid-19. They are categories as cases infected from a high risk area or Import B,” he added.

On the single Import C case in Miri, he said it involved a local man with travel history to Kuching on Oct 21 and had met Case 818 who was a contact of Case 798.

He added this case experienced symptoms such as fever, cough and sore throat.

For the two Import B cases, Uggah said these involved individuals who had returned from high risk areas.

Both of them arrived at Sibu Airport on Oct 25, underwent a rT-PCR test and were undergoing the compulsory 14-day quarantine when their test results returned positive.

Uggah said one case case involved a man who is a frontliner with travel history to Selangor, who was experiencing symptoms of fever and loss sense of smell.

The other Import B case in Sibu involved a local woman who is a student in Johor, who had symptoms of cough and fever.

Both cases have been admitted to Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

Regarding the sole Import A case in Bintulu, Uggah said it involved a Filipino man who was working on a Malaysian-registered LNG carrier.

“This case did not show any symptoms. He had arrived in Malaysia from the Philippines on Sept 27 and underwent quarantine in Kuala Lumpur. His first rT-PCR test on Sept 27 was negative.

“He then proceeded to travel to Bintulu on Oct 15 and was directed to undergo quarantine there. The second rT-PCR test was carried out on Oct 25 and his test returned Covid-19 positive. This case is categorised as Import A or imported from overseas based on his earlier travel history,” said Uggah.

On another matter, Uggah who is also deputy chief minister, said there were two new recoveries reported for the day and allowed to be discharged from hospitals.

He said the two recoveries were from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH). This brings the total number of recoveries and cases discharged to 738 or 87.23 percent of all Covid-19 cases in the state.

“The number of cases still being treated at isolation wards are 89 persons comprising 81 at SGH, five at Miri Hospital, two at Sibu Hospital and one at Bintulu Hospital.”

With no new deaths reported, the death toll from Covid-19 in the state stands at 19 persons or 2.25 percent of the total cases.

Uggah also said 33 persons-under-investigation (PUIs) were recorded for the day and one PUI is still awaiting laboratory results while the others tested negative for the virus.