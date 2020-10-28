Covid-19: Muhyiddin orders public health action in Sabah be enhanced

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has ordered the control and capability of public health action in Sabah be enhanced to curb the spread of Covid-19 immediately.

He said this when chairing a special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN), which was held according to the new normal via a video conference from the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to the statement posted on Muhyiddin’s Facebook page, the MKN meeting today discussed further action to be taken to control and manage the pandemic.

It added that the Prime Minister also reminded the MKN and agency members to give their full commitment to areas placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) so as to ensure the affected residents received sufficient basic supplies.

The statement said Muhyiddin also chaired the 36th National Physical Planning Council (MPFN) meeting this morning as well as the 2021 Budget briefing later in the evening in accordance with the new normal.

At the MPFN meeting, the Prime Minister urged all parties involved to facilitate the planning and development of digital infrastructure, especially at the state and local government levels, to ensure comprehensive and high quality broadband services are provided for the people.

“This is because the pandemic has led to a high reliance on high quality broadband coverage,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin also received a telephone call from Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to discuss about bilateral cooperation, which has established for the past 28 years.

“Petronas has been established there since 1996 and is the largest investor, with total investments of US$11 billion.

“The Prime Minister welcomed President Berdimuhamedov’s invitation to visit his country and extended a similar invitation to the Turkmenistan leader to visit Malaysia once the Covid-19 situation recovers,” the statement said. — Bernama