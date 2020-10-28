EMCO kicks in at Kampung Haji Baki, 4,200 residents in lockdown until Nov 10

KUCHING (Oct 28): The Covid-19 Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) has come into force at Kampung Haji Baki starting 6pm today, with more than 530 households involving over 4,200 residents affected.

Roadblocks have been set up by the police at all entrances to the village in order to monitor the movement of the villagers and those coming in and going out of the area for the duration of the EMCO, which ends at midnight on Nov 10.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said six routes used to enter and exit the village had been identified for the roadblocks.

“A total of 70 police personnel will be involved in the roadblock set up at this village for the purpose of EMCO enforcement,” he said after inspecting the operation today.

Aidil also said that police would assist the Health Department carry out their activities at the village during the EMCO.

This is the first EMCO to be imposed in Sarawak but unlike the scenes in the media from the affected areas in the peninsula, there were no barbed wire surrounding Kampung Haji Baki or heavily armed security personnel patrolling.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had announced the EMCO on the village yesterday after 12 new cases were reported in the Baki Cluster associated with the area, bringing the total cases there to 25 since the index case was reported on Oct 18.

No new cases involving the cluster were reported today.

The areas in the village affected by the EMCO are Kampung Haji Baki Block A, Kampung Haji Baki Block B, and Kampung Haji Baki Block C.

SDMC deputy chairman Datuk Ik Pahon Joyik, who visited the village earlier today, said the Kampung Haji Baki villagers would be given food rations valued at RM25 per week per person for the next two weeks.

This was because he said that SDMC wanted to ensure that the basic needs of the villagers for the two weeks will be taken care of.

“The state government will pay for the food rations while the Welfare Department will do the work of registering the respective heads of households to ensure that everyone from the village receives their basic needs from the government during the EMCO period,” said Ik Pahon.

Under the EMCO, the residents are confined to their homes and no one is allowed to leave or enter the village. For emergency cases such as illness and death, the villagers are allowed to exit the area but they need to get permission from the police.