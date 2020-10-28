Food outlets, bistros in Kuching will have operating hours limited to 6am-10pm, gyms forced to close on Oct 29

KUCHING (Oct 28): All food outlets and bistros in Kuching District, which was declared a Covid-19 red zone yesterday, can now only operate from 6am to 10pm from Oct 29 onwards.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the directive takes effect tomorrow (Oct 29).

He also announced that all public and private gymnasiums in Kuching district are to be closed to the public with immediate effect.

As announced yesterday, the forced closure order for entertainment outlets defined as pubs, bars, lounges, discotheques, dance halls, cabarets and karaokes still stands.

Uggah made the announcement yesterday that all entertainment outlets and reflexology centres throughout Sarawak are to be closed to the public effective today until further notice following the decision made by SDMC.

“These are decisions made by the SDMC following the spike of positive cases in Kuching,” said Uggah, who is also deputy chief minister at the daily Covid-19 update today.

Regarding official and social functions which involve mass gatherings, Uggah said SDMC has decided that a maximum of 200 persons are allowed for such functions in Kuching district.

“SDMC would like to stress to the organisers to ensure hand sanitisers are provided, physical distancing is practised and all the attendees must wear face masks,” he said.

“We appeal for the cooperation of everyone to play their part in controlling the spread of Covid-19, especially in Kuching where there has been a surge in cases.

“With the cooperation of everyone, hopefully we can change the status of Kuching from red zone to yellow zone and eventually to green zone again,” he said.