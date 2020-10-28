GPS abides by Agong’s decree to politicians to stop politicking

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will comply with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decree to politicians to stop politicking which could disrupt the stability of the country’s administration.

In a statement yesterday, GPS chief whip Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof said the decree is in line with the stance of GPS to stop politicking and focus on efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 as well as on economic recovery that has been severely affected by the pandemic.

“GPS hopes that all quarters will abide by the decree and advice of His Majesty who has always prioritised the people and the country, as well as to acknowledge that the current government is dealing with this pandemic well and effectively.

“Also to strongly believe in the government’s ability under the leadership of the Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) in continuing to implement policies and enforcement actions to curb Covid-19 from spreading,” he said.

Fadillah, who is Senior Minister of Works (Infrastructure) and Petra Jaya MP, pointed out that the people should be the priority for all political leaders in any situation, especially in the face of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“GPS supports His Majesty’s decree on the importance of the National Budget 2021, which will be tabled in the next Parliamentary session, in dealing with the pandemic,” he said.

The Agong on Sunday rejected the prime minister’s request to enforce a State of Emergency.

A statement by the Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the decision was made after the meeting between the Agong and seven other Malay Rulers that took place at the Istana Negara on Sunday afternoon.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah is of the opinion that there is no need right now for His Royal Highness to declare a state of emergency for the country or any other parts of Malaysia,” the statement had read.

The Agong also expressed his satisfaction with the current administration’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and is said to have faith in the government under Muhyiddin’s leadership to continue in the same vein and for them to implement the necessary policies and enforcement tactics.