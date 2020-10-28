‘Incumbent on EC to ensure SOPs well implemented’

KUCHING: It is incumbent on the Election Commission (EC) to seek the best procedures with well-controlled and well-implemented standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the next Sarawak election in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS).

In a statement yesterday, YPS chief executive Datu Aloysius Dris said the Sarawak state election is bound to happen anytime soon, with the State Legislative Assembly due to be automatically dissolved by June next year.

“This has been mentioned many times by the state leaders as well as conventions by GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) component parties being held all over Sarawak – the message is clear that the state election is dawning upon us,” he said.

Dris stated that while it is inevitable the state election needs to be held, the EC needs to come up with the best procedures to ensure the Covid-19 pandemic does not spread.

“There are examples of countries where elections were held during the pandemic such as Singapore, South Korea, and New Zealand,” he said.

Dris said with a well-controlled process of the election, the process of democracy will be able to take its course effectively in order for the government to continue to serve the state.

“This is imperative for our unity as without a strong government, Sarawak would not be able to progress and development will be slowed down.

“In addition to SOPs being well-implemented throughout the election, unity and harmony must also be safeguarded throughout the campaign process and beyond as we do not want a situation where we stumble upon mistakes only to regret later,” he stressed.

On Monday, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak did not have an option but to hold an election as the state government’s term was coming to an end.