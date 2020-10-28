Internet Radio Islamic Sarawak now accessible on smart devices for free

KUCHING: The public can now access the digital radio broadcast operated by Sarawak State Mosque Welfare Trust Board (LAKMNS) via smart devices – for free.

The Internet Radio Islamic Sarawak (IRIS) mobile app is downloadable via both iOS and Android platforms.

According to LAKMNS chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai, the idea behind IRIS is based on the board’s commitment of providing an effective information delivery platform to the Muslim community across Sarawak.

“Through this digital radio app, it is easier to access IRIS anywhere, without having to browse the LAKMNS website,” he said in his speech at the launch of IRIS mobile app at Bangunan Baitulmakmur in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

LAKMNS honorary secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Bujang Mohd Nor officiated at the ceremony.

According to Abang Abdul Wahap, IRIS has been in broadcast via lakmns.org.my over the past three months.

“The listeners can obtain general information from the radio, such the latest updates from LAKMNS as well as the programmes run by Masjid Jamek Sarawak (State Mosque) and Masjid Bandaraya Kuching (City Mosque).

“There are various interesting segments on IRIS, which airs from 11am to 3pm – Mondays to Fridays,” he said.

Abang Abdul Wahap also said LAKMNS would continue to enhance the quality of delivery as well as the sourcing of verified information for the listeners.

“We also hope to expand IRIS’ network of listeners regardless of age, and other socio-economic backgrounds,” he added.