Investigation into MV Dayang Topaz incident underway — Petronas

KUALA LUMPUR: An investigation into the incident involving an offshore support vessel ‘which made contact’ with platform structures at the Baram field, 14 nautical miles off Miri at 6.23am yesterday is currently underway, Petronas said.

The company, in a statement yesterday, said all relevant authorities had been informed of the incident.

“Our utmost priority is the safety of all personnel involved. At the same time, we will continue to ensure reliable gas supply to consumers in the event of any gas supply interruptions.

“Petronas is deeply saddened by the incident and we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased,” it said.

Earlier, the MV Dayang Topaz, a vessel owned by DESB Marine Services Sdn Bhd, was undertaking operational works on the Baram platform for Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, when it made contact with the platform structures after its anchor wire gave way during adverse weather.

The statement also said there were 187 people on board at the time of the incident, after which 125 of them jumped overboard.

The affected crew members were eventually rescued by emergency responders and evacuated to Miri. — Bernama